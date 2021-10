Chalk it up to state tax policy or simply the need for more space — it looks like Tesla is shifting its HQ from California to Texas. While Elon Musk noted the ability (or lack thereof) to grow Tesla's physical footprint in the Bay Area, it's hard not to connect the migration to his public complaints over California's COVID-19-mandated lockdowns. Musk personally relocated to the Texas capital — Austin (a city that also has a reputation for tech innovation) — back in 2020. All things considered, this is likely a move long in the making, both professionally and personally. Given that Tesla's easily one of the most popular car labels in California — if not one of the pioneers of the consumer electric vehicle movement — it's going to be interesting to see if and how Tesla's move to the Lone Star State will have a greater knock-on effect across the modern (electric-powered) motoring industry.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO