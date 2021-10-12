Powerful Linux laptop RTX 3080 Kubuntu Focus Gen 3 M2 workstation
Kubuntu Focus has this week unveiled a new addition to their range of Linux mobile workstations with the introduction of the 3rd generation M2 Linux laptop powered by Intel 11th generation Core i7-11800H with RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 variations. “The M2 makes quick work of the most demanding tasks and outperforms nearly all thin-and-light laptops. Run GPU-accelerated AI immediately with the included Deep Learning Suite. Accelerate TensorFlow jobs from 8 hours to less than 15 minutes. Render Blender scenes 10x faster with NVIDIA RTX Optix. All with unmatched Linux-first optimization and support.”www.geeky-gadgets.com
