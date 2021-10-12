CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Powerful Linux laptop RTX 3080 Kubuntu Focus Gen 3 M2 workstation

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kubuntu Focus has this week unveiled a new addition to their range of Linux mobile workstations with the introduction of the 3rd generation M2 Linux laptop powered by Intel 11th generation Core i7-11800H with RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 variations. “The M2 makes quick work of the most demanding tasks and outperforms nearly all thin-and-light laptops. Run GPU-accelerated AI immediately with the included Deep Learning Suite. Accelerate TensorFlow jobs from 8 hours to less than 15 minutes. Render Blender scenes 10x faster with NVIDIA RTX Optix. All with unmatched Linux-first optimization and support.”

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Halide brings the best iPhone 13 Pro feature to older iPhones for $1 a month

While the 3x telephoto camera, 120Hz ProMotion display, and incredible battery life are all great reasons to buy the iPhone 13 Pro, the biggest upgrade over every other iPhone is a much smaller feature: macro mode. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to get it, the latest update to the Halide Mark II camera app will mimic it for a buck a month.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Workstations#Ai#Tensorflow#Render Blender#Cpu#Dual Channel#Geekbench#Usb C Gpu#Linux News
PC Gamer

Developers finally get Linux running on an Apple M1-powered Mac

Asahi Linux is a project by a community of developers dedicated to getting Linux running on Apple's impressive M1 silicon. According to its September progress report (thanks Tom's Hardware), the group has made significant headway in its mission by having Ahasi Linux operating natively as a basic Linux desktop on an Apple M1 Mac.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

XMG Focus 17: Putting the RTX 3050 Ti through its paces

After we recently reviewed the Focus 15, we also tested its 17-inch counterpart. As was to be expected beforehand, both devices perform very similarly. The high-contrast and responsive 144 Hz panel, which leaves many competing laptops behind, should be mentioned as a particularly positive aspect. The input devices found in the discreet chassis are also largely compelling.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
Hot Hardware

Dell XPS 15 9510 Review: A Powerful RTX Laptop With OLED Pop

The latest version of Dell's XPS 15 (9510) is not a drastic departure from last year's model (9500). In terms of the physical design it is actually no different at all, which is not a bad thing. Last year saw Dell tweak the XPS 15's composition with a handful of subtle refinements, like slimming down the bezels on the InfinityEdge display and endowing it with a much bigger touchpad. The culmination of those and other small changes was a polished laptop inside and out, and the same can be said for this year's revision -- except it's faster.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Specs Leak And It's A Power-Hungry Beast

It may seem hard to believe, but NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is already over a year old. The GPU shortage has definitely messed with our sense of time, as it relates to how long certain products have been on the market. Be that as it may, the top card on the Ampere totem pole is nowhere close to being long in the tooth, but it might be getting a refresh anyway.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

HP Omen 16 reviewed: Solid RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $1800 USD

We recently reviewed the Omen 16 with an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a FHD 144-Hz display. We were mainly impressed by the gaming laptop's good overall performance levels in CPU, GPU, and system performance workloads. We did, however, stumble upon errors with the touchpad...
COMPUTERS
yourchoiceway.com

Best Laptop Power Banks For 2021

A standard power bank can't charge a laptop, but these beefy portable chargers with Power Delivery can. Laptop power banks are super useful for any time you need to work away from mains power. When searching for a power bank to charge a laptop or console, you need to keep...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

How to speed up your laptop with Windows 11’s power mode

If you’re wondering how to increase the performance of your Windows 11 PC, you may already know one way: Use the Windows 10 power-performance slider. But in Windows 11, Microsoft has hidden it in a new location. We’ll show you where. Microsoft offers you an easy way to boost performance...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Hot Deals: Save Big On Gigabyte's RTX And OLED Gaming Laptop, 32-Inch Dell And LG FreeSync Monitors

One often-posted work-around for enthusiasts' inability to locate new graphics cards is to purchase a pre-built gaming PC or a gaming laptop. In the past, hardcore system-building enthusiasts have sneered at gaming laptops, as their perceived gaming performance value was widely regarded to be inferior for in-place gaming. Given the exorbitant prices placed on performance graphics cards lately, they've become downright desirable.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Stop Picking and Choosing Which Electronics To Plug in — Get One of These Wall Outlets with USB Charing Ports, Instead

You don’t have to be bound to your standard two-wall outlets. It’s 2021, we have the technology! With all the tech within your life, your home outlets should fall in line. Wall outlets with USB ports make your wall outlets more efficient by providing dedicated charging ports for your devices that use USB ports leaving outlets available for appliances. There are some wall outlets with USB charging ports that require you to install in your wall and others that are used as “adapters” that plug into your wall outlet but provide you with more powering options. If you plan on using...
CELL PHONES
Neowin

VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.0

VMware Workstation provides a seamless way to access all of the virtual machines you need, regardless of where they are running. Remotely connect to virtual machines running on VMware vSphere, ESXi or another copy of VMware Workstation. Workstation’s web interface lets you access local and server hosted virtual machines from your PC, smart phone, tablet or any device with a modern browser. Run applications on multiple operating systems including Linux, Windows and more at the same time on the same PC without rebooting. Evaluate and test new operating systems, applications and patches in an isolated environment.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy