Intel Arc GPUs to Ship Without Cryptocurrency Mining Limitations

Back 4 Blood arrived just in time for your Halloween zombie-filled party, and we've tested it out on a bunch of graphics cards to see how well it runs. Spoiler: It broke 60 fps on just about everything, provided you use the appropriate settings. Which is good, since the best graphics cards still cost an arm and a leg. Our testing ranges from the top options in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, down to rather old cards like the GTX 1050, and we've even included some Intel and AMD integrated graphics options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO