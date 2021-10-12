Intel Arc GPUs to Ship Without Cryptocurrency Mining Limitations
In a recent interview with Gadgets 360, Intel's Senior Vice President Raja Koduri and Roger Chandler, an Intel Graphics Product Team member spoke about the upcoming Arc GPUs, due in early 2022. In the interview Chandler talked about Intel's stance on cryptocurrency mining on its upcoming GPUs. It seems that Intel are following a path of no intervention, letting the market and buyers decide what they use their graphics card for.www.tomshardware.com
