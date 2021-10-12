CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Intel Arc GPUs to Ship Without Cryptocurrency Mining Limitations

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent interview with Gadgets 360, Intel's Senior Vice President Raja Koduri and Roger Chandler, an Intel Graphics Product Team member spoke about the upcoming Arc GPUs, due in early 2022. In the interview Chandler talked about Intel's stance on cryptocurrency mining on its upcoming GPUs. It seems that Intel are following a path of no intervention, letting the market and buyers decide what they use their graphics card for.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card leaks point to RTX 3070 performance

After years of waiting, more information is finally becoming clear about Intel’s long-anticipated return to the discrete graphics card market. We’ve had to rely on uncertain leaks and projections for years, but it seems that performance estimates for the Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card lineup are now being shared with a high measure of confidence. The latest leak suggests that minimum performance for the top model is now projected to compete with the Nvidia RTX 3070, and that’s nothing to scoff at given current market conditions.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Intel Confirms Arc Graphics Cards Will NOT Have Mining Restrictions

With the launch of Intel’s dedicated gaming graphics cards (Arc Alchemist) expected to be made possibly at CES 2022 (which kicks off in January), there is certainly a lot of buzz surrounding a long-overdue third player finally entering the GPU market. With one of the biggest hopes from consumers being that Intel might’ve been able to get models onto the market in decent levels of supply, however, following a report via Videocardz, the news isn’t encouraging as they have just confirmed that Arc Alchemist will not feature any kind of mining limiting technology!
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's LHR hashrate limitation for GeForce RTX GPUs can be easily bypassed by mining two crypto coins at the same time

It was apparently just a matter of time until clever crypto miners find a way to bypass the software algorithms of Nvidia's hashrate limitation that is built into the LHR models of current GeForce RTX graphics cards. It was already known that with a workaround, the NBMiner software was able to restore 50 to 70 percent of the mining performance of Nvidia RTX GPUs with the lite hash rate. The crypto miner software T-Rex now even goes a step further.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
phoronix.com

Intel Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 Ships Updated DG1 Support

Intel's open-source engineers have shipped Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 as the newest version of this Linux compute stack enabling OpenCL and Level Zero support with their graphics processors. Intel Compute-Runtime 21.41.21220 is the latest weekly update for this compute stack. New this week is updated DG1 platform support and Level Zero support...
COMPUTERS
cryptopolitan.com

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs will not affect crypto mining performance

• Users continuing talk about Intel’s Arc Alchemist cards, and new questions arise as it nears launch. • New details continue to emerge about Arc Alchemist GPUs and how they work. Clients have many doubts about Intel’s Arc Alchemist cards and their cryptocurrency and mining performance. Intel CEO Raja Koduri,...
SOFTWARE
Tech Times

ASICWay's New Products Brings Cryptocurrency Mining to the Home

October 13, 2021 - Crypto-mining hardware specialist ASICWay has developed a series of innovations that enables people to engage in profitable crypto mining from the comforts of their own home. AW 1, AW 2 and AW Pro are the innovative technology company's latest product launches to bring a new era...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Software Engineering#Intel Arc Gpus#Hashrate#Geforce
Digital Trends

Intel says it may not have enough Arc Alchemist cards to meet demand

Intel is entering the GPU market at a turbulent time with the upcoming release of Arc Alchemist, and the company isn’t dodging that fact. In a recent interview, Intel graphics chief architect Raja Koduri said that although the graphics community has been welcoming, Intel may not be able to produce enough cards to meet demand.
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Intel Won't Limit Crypto Mining on New Alchemist Graphics Cards

Intel has revealed that its forthcoming line of graphics cards won't include software or hardware restrictions on cryptocurrency mining. Speaking in a roundtable discussion with Gadgets360, Intel VP and GM of Client Graphics Products and Solutions, Roger Chandler said that that the company's forthcoming line of Arc graphics cards, codenamed "Alchemist," will not include "software lockouts and things of that nature."
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Intel confirms no mining limiter for Arc Alchemist cards, can't guarantee availability

In context: There is still plenty we don't know about Alchemist, the first of Intel's upcoming Arc graphics cards. One of the many questions gamers have been asking is will the company follow Nvidia's lead and include some form of mining limiter, thereby making the GPUs less attractive to crypto miners. And now we know the answer: no, it will not.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Russia Gets First Batch of Arm-Based Homegrown SoCs: All 66 Kgs of Them

Baikal Electronics, a chip designer from Russia, has received the first commercial batch of its Baikal-M system-on-chips from manufacturing partner TSMC. The SoCs will enable Baikal's partners like iRU to start production of 'all-Russian' PCs, yet the volumes of chips that Baikal can procure from TSMC will hardly let such computers to compete against x86-based systems in terms of volumes.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Software
Tom's Hardware

Back 4 Blood Tested: Nearly Every GPU Can Hit 60 FPS

Back 4 Blood arrived just in time for your Halloween zombie-filled party, and we've tested it out on a bunch of graphics cards to see how well it runs. Spoiler: It broke 60 fps on just about everything, provided you use the appropriate settings. Which is good, since the best graphics cards still cost an arm and a leg. Our testing ranges from the top options in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, down to rather old cards like the GTX 1050, and we've even included some Intel and AMD integrated graphics options.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shows Off Multi-Chiplet Sapphire Rapids CPU with HBM

Intel formally confirmed that select 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors will feature on-package HBM memory late last year, but the company has never demonstrated an actual CPU equipped with HBM or revealed its DRAM configuration. At the International Symposium on Microelectronics hosted by IMAPS earlier this week, the company finally showcased the processor with HBM and confirmed its multi-chiplet design.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 Beta Build Has Ryzen Cache Latency Fix

Microsoft is quickly iterating with its newly launched Windows 11 operating system, including Build 2200.282, which just hit the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The most significant improvement with this release is the inclusion of Microsoft’s fix for L3 cache latency issues on AMD Ryzen processors, many of which are among the best CPUS.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

TSMC's First 3nm ICs in Q1 2023, 3nm Extended Node Incoming

TSMC this week said that the first commercial batch of chips produced using its N3 (3 nm) fabrication process would ship to its customer in the first quarter of 2023. The company also indicated that it was working on 2nd generation 3nm-class node that will improve yields, increase performance, and cut down power consumption.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

937
Followers
6K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy