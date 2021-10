Apple released iOS 15.0.2 on Monday, and it has some important bug fixes, including a couple specific to Find My. For the iPad and iPhone, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack, so update ASAP. Credited to an anonymous researcher, CVE-2021-30883 could allow an attacker to exploit the IOMobileFrameBuffer to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” and take over your device.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO