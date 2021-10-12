CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Oil & Gas: Betsy Production drilling near SMI Steel

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne drilling permit in Columbia County was issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Betsy Production Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Patterson No. 1, 1,353 feet FWL and 382 feet FSL in Section 5-16S-18W in a wildcat field in Columbia County. Permit depth is to 6,650 in the Smackover Lime. Work began October 4. The location is south of Columbia County Road 265, west of County Road 7. It is southwest of the SMI Steel facility.

