CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watervliet, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: What Do You Do When You REALLY Have To Use the Bathroom??

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhLoo_0cObDtQG00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Thomas. We’ve all been in the situation when you really have to go. Here’s his email:

5 things to know this Tuesday, October 12

Hi Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. Last night, while driving, I had to go to the bathroom, and I had to pull over. There was a gas station/convenience store nearby and I pulled in and told the clerk that I would buy something and get gas too, but first I had to use the restroom. The woman could tell I was having to go and she said I’m so sorry we can’t let anyone use our restrooms anymore. They’re for employees only. Now I really really had to go. So I went back to my car which was parked near the gas pumps. Nobody was around. I was the only car there, so I thought about it and how bad I had go, so I walked over to a bush by the fence and started taking care of business. Of course then, within 20 seconds, about 4 cars pulled up to get gas, and there I was perfectly lit by the headlights. A couple cars honked at me but I stood there cause I had to finish up. I was all in at this point. I then walked back to my car and drove off. I feel badly about it, but you know how it is when you really have to go. My coworkers think I should have waited till I could find a less prominent place, but I really had to go. So did I do the right thing, or am I a disgusting low life? Thanks Jaime

~ Thomas

Well, obviously women don’t have this option, but I don’t think Thomas is a disgusting low life. We’ve all been in that position before, but I’m with his buddies…find a more hidden place next time. What do you think?

Local school nurse completes Boston Marathon

What would you have done in Thomas’ situation? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy