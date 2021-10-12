CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

MagicBox the ultimate product photography studio

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Product photographers and business owners looking for a way to easily add extra creativity to their product shots or simply take professional 360° images of their goods, may be interested in the MagicBox ML40, designed to provide the ultimate product photography studio. The compact design allows you to remove the need for huge lighting setups and offers a professional product shooting bench that can be used for a wide variety of different photographic needs.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

This is how architecture depends on photography

If you’re a photographer, it’s possible that you often get inspired by other forms of art, like movies, paintings, or music. But have you ever thought about how different art forms depend on each other? In this interesting video, Stewart Hicks talks about how architecture and photography are intertwined and how one depends on the other, often quite a lot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
pointandshoreland.com

Owens to offer photography class

Owens Community College is offering new, shortterm photography classes that help hobbyists use all their cameras’ features while guiding professional photographers to greater revenue. The instructor for all 11 classes, which can be taken separately or consecutively, is Kenda Lentz, a professional photographer and educator with more than 20 years...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Lens for Landscape Photography?

The workhorse lens of choice for a huge range of photographers is the 24-70mm f/2.8, and while it is an extremely useful optic, there might be better choices for certain genres and photographers. For landscape work, an interesting alternative is a 24-105mm f/4 lens, and this great video discusses why it might be the essential lens for such imagery.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Light Stalking

7 Tutorials For iPhone Photography

It is amazing to see what we can do with the phone camera these days that for some photographers, their smartphones have become their go-to photography gear for day-to-day photography. In fact, it has come to a time when almost all genres of photography can be shot using an iPhone or another smartphone. You just need to work on your photography skills and apply them when using your iPhone or smartphone for photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickstarter#Design#Camera#Creativity#Magicbox
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Bespoke Studio is a virtual showroom for home products

Samsung has announced its new Bespoke Studio, this is a new virtual studio where you can explore all of the company’s Bespoke home products. The Samsung Bespoke Studio will let you check out Samsung’s range of Bespoke products in a virtual showroom to give you an idea on how these products will fit into your home.
ELECTRONICS
picturecorrect.com

Black and White Photography for Beginners

Black and white is an old style of photography which you might say is outdated, but it’s now more popular than ever and still used by amateur and professional photographers alike. It has a dramatic edge that color just doesn’t achieve, and it can turn a lifeless color photo into a stunning black and white one.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Light Stalking

What Is Environmental Photography

An environment is something that is external to a living being and it is simply all the physical, chemical, and biological factors surrounding it. This includes all living and nonliving things. In this article, we will have a look at what is environmental photography, its purpose, importance, the various ways to photograph an environment, and some tips to photograph successful environmental photographs.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
mediavillage.com

Solving Problems by Leveraging Photography

Many of the techniques used by the best photographers are the ones we can use to become great at problem-solving. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies and trends, including exclusive The Myers Report research findings. Rishad Tobaccowala is the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Endersby Productions decides to keep Keller photo studio location

Photography studio Endersby Productions has decided to keep its studio at 136 Olive St. in Keller. In early September, owners Nicole and Scott Endersby wrote in a Facebook post that they would close the studio for good on Oct. 31. They originally decided not to renew their lease because it became “a money pit," according to the post. The studio owners had planned to stay in business without a set studio location.
KELLER, TX
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Launches Denim; Innovates Fabric Along the Way

Sweatshirts made with banana and pineapple leaf fibers were just the start of Pangaia’s exploratory approach to innovating fabrics intended for everyday fashion. The sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company debuted Tuesday its first denim collection made in partnership with former Levi’s designer and Unspun advisor Jonathan Cheung. True to form, the three-piece collection is made with a first-of-its-kind fabric: a 13-ounce, 92 percent organic cotton and 18 percent Himalayan nettle blend woven at low speeds on Candiani Denim’s shuttle loom. The use of Himalayan nettle marks the first time that selvedge denim has been made with fiber, according to the brand,...
APPAREL
American Songwriter

An Ultimate Guide To The Best Mic Preamps For Your Studio

Microphone preamps are essential pieces of gear that have been actively involved in a lot of modern audio recordings since their invention. When they are paired with a great quality microphone, the resulting audio is usually captured at a better quality, clarity, and detail. That’s why all the professionals gush about getting the best mic preamp gears. The market is saturated with a lot of different types of mic preamps and not all of them are of standard. Below, we’ve made a list of the best microphone preamps in 2021. A mic preamp may be the key piece of gear elduing your signal chain. So, let’s get into it our list and see which microphone pre-amps are worth your while.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Meet the Danish Eyewear Brand Making Solid Gold Glasses That Don’t Scream Luxury

When men wear precious metals and gems, it’s usually on the fingers or the wrist. But, would you want a piece of jewelry to balance on your nose? This is the proposition from Lindberg, the Danish royal warranted eyewear specialist known for its highly engineered, minimalist frames. The brand was founded on the idea of making heavy optical instruments light: visually, with clean lines and austere designs, and physically, using titanium parts without screws or rivets. Its new Precious Collection ups the ante with an abundance of riches: 18-karat solid gold frames, polished buffalo horn, platinum and diamonds. How, in this post-bling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pro-tools-expert.com

Top Studio Headphones We Recommend For Your Audio Production Work

Headphones have always been an essential tool in a recording studio. We put a lot of trust in our headphones when making countless creative & technical decisions in tracking, mixing and mastering. That’s why its key we find the right set for our needs. Audio Engineers the world over demand...
ELECTRONICS
weandthecolor.com

Cuba Photography by Helene Havard

In 2016, Helene Havard created a series of photographs in the streets of La Habana in Cuba. She strolled through streets at random places and took dreamy images of buildings and used pastel color to depict this city. Below you can see a selection of photographs. For more, please take...
PHOTOGRAPHY
New Haven Register

'The Head' Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Imagica's Video Production Services Transfer to Takeshiba Media Studio

The company will move sound and media division equipment in early November, color grading equipment and editing-related equipment in mid-November, the second preview room in early December, and the first preview room in early January 2022. The head office and sales office will relocate to Takeshiba Media Studio in mid-December.
BUSINESS
SPY

The 7 Best Camera Bags For The Adventurous Photographer in 2021

The job of a camera bag is something of a delicate balancing act. A bag needs to be secure enough to take care of your expensive DSLR or mirrorless camera, but accessible enough to allow you to quickly grab the camera to capture a shot. It has to be big enough to accommodate all of your essential camera accessories such as your best tripod or varying lenses, but compact enough to go wherever you go. It’s no mean feat, which is why a good camera bag is worth searching for. A good way to find the right bag for you is...
SHOPPING
rew-online.com

Production studio JV looking to tap into explosion in content creation

King Street Capital Management, in partnership with Alberta Investment Management Corporation clients and a sovereign wealth fund have formed a joint venture with East End Studios to acquire and develop production studios to meet the exploding demand for content creation. The initial projects include three locations in the Greater Los...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy