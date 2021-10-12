CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Space Wars: Is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson or 2021 Toyota RAV4 Roomier?

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is one of those SUVs that people talk about. It’s got everything; space, style, and affordability. It’s set to go head-to-head with one of its top competitors, the best-selling SUV, the 2021 Toyota RAV4. If room for your passengers and all their belongings, or maybe some suitcases or sports equipment, is your top priority, which SUV should you choose? Does the 2022 Hyundai Tucson or 2021 Toyota RAV4 have more space?

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveblog.co.uk

Hyundai Tucson crowned ‘Car of the Year’

Hyundai’s impressive new Tucson SUV has been named best car in Britain by leading motoring title, Carbuyer. Thes judges were bowled over by the Tucson’s eye-catching styling, smart interior, clever technology and nimble yet comfortable driving experience. As well as being named Carbuyer Car of the Year 2022, the mid-size...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Crushes the 2022 Honda CR-V

Are you shopping around for a compact SUV but are not sure which model to buy? Two of the best-selling compact SUV models in the United States are the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Both of these Japanese SUVs are reliable, fun-to-drive, and full of useful features. However, in this comparison between the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and the 2022 Honda CR-V, we found that the RAV4 crushes the CR-V in many ways. Take a closer look.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Review, Pricing, and Specs

2022 Hyundai Tucson ($29,050- $37,350) Pro: The 2022 Tucson has a bold new look inside and out. It’s also spacious, comfortable, and quick. Con: The Tucson’s interior could use some knobs and buttons compared to the smooth haptic icons that you have to “feel.”. The Hyundai Tucson made its debut...
TUCSON, AZ
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Dominate the 2022 Nissan Rogue?

Compact SUVs are one of the most popular vehicle segments in the United States. If you scan a list of best-selling models, you’ll find many compact SUVs. This includes the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue. To help you decide which one is better for you, we created this 2022 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2022 Nissan Rogue comparison page.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Space Wars#Toyota Rav4#Suv#U S News#Rav4
The Oakland Press

Auto review: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is eco-friendly and powerful

Since launching the hybrid craze years ago with the Prius, Toyota has been a leader in eco-friendly vehicles. Hence their recent emphasis on plug-in hybrids, the next step toward the inevitable arrival of electric-only vehicles for the masses. One such offering in this vein that I recently got to test...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Used Hyundai Tucson Model Year Is the Perfect Combo of Cheap and Safe

Safety for driving teens is naturally an important issue. With a lack of driving experience, a road is often dangerous for teen drivers, making buying the right vehicle crucial. However, cars with advanced safety features and higher ratings are usually quite expensive. The alternative is to buy a used car, but unfortunately, many of these lack the safety of newer ones.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Mojave Sand Hyundai Tucson Limited

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Mirror Package, Remote Start, Tucson Limited, 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp, AWD, Mojave Sand, Beige w/Leather Seat Trim, 19" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Heated Rear Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Limited Ultimate Package 03, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated Front Bucket Seats. 24/28 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Battles the 2022 Mazda CX-5

Do you want to get behind the wheel of a compact SUV? You’re not alone, for compact SUVs are one of the most popular vehicle segments — and two of the best-selling models in the segment are the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5. Check out this 2022 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2022 Mazda CX-5 comparison and see them battle it out for compact SUV supremacy.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Portland Tribune

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: Perfect for the Pacific Northwest

The compact crossover SUV can go 42 miles on electricity alone and comes standard with all-wheel-drive. Toyota has solved the dilemma for environmentally-minded drivers who also enjoy moderate off-road driving in the outdoors. And its answer — the plug-in hybrid 2021 RAV4 Prime — is also an excellent daily driver for families in wet-weather climates.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner Is the Worst 3-Row SUV

Car shoppers want to make sure they’re getting the best SUV their money can buy. While that may mean different things to different people, listening to the opinion of experts on which SUVs are considered the best and which are the worst are worth considering. Car and Driver ranked every 2022 three-row SUV from worst to best, and they found the 2022 Toyota 4Runner to be the worst.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Lexus NX vs. the 2021 Toyota RAV4

The 2022 Lexus NX just got a major refresh. The NX’s design is based on the Toyota RAV4. Is the new 2022 Lexus NX worth buying over the 2021 Toyota RAV4? It’s time for the 2022 Lexus NX vs. the 2021 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Lexus NX features luxury at...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Molten Silver Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Tucson SEL Plus, 2.0L DOHC, AWD, Molten Silver, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated Door Sills, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/Navigation Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 21/26 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

First Pictures of New Cavalry Blue 2022 Toyota RAV4

Get your first look at 2022 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid in new color Cavalry Blue. How does it look?. Yesterday I wrote a Torque News story announcing my first official update for the incoming 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Cavalry Blue will be offered as a paint color...
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Most Reliable 2021 Pickup Trucks, According to U.S. News

Buying a new pickup truck is exciting, but it can also be rife with stress and worry. What if you don’t buy a good, reliable truck? What if you end up needing to spend thousands of dollars down the road to make repairs that you didn’t see coming? Is there any way to try to avoid regretting a major purchase like this? U.S. News has given us a list of the most reliable 2021 pickup trucks. If you use this list when you’re truck shopping, you just might be able to avoid a major problem in years to come.
BUYING CARS
just-auto.com

Interior design and technology – Toyota RAV4

The cavernous cabin is cloaked in a rich mix of materials. Consistent patterns, textures, colours and ambient lighting are applied, with symmetrical shapes and use of the polygon motif seen in the Toyota FT-AC (Future Toyota – Adventure Concept, premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show) concept model. The switchgear features integrated buttons and chunky, no-nonsense dials. The latest generation model is underpinned by the first use of the carmaker’s GA-K platform in an SUV.
HOME & GARDEN
Carscoops

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Is Set To Get A Tucson-Inspired Redesign

Hyundai isn’t resting on its laurels with the Palisade and is already developing a mid-life facelift for the SUV. A heavily camouflaged prototype was recently spied testing in South Korea, providing us with a glimpse of what to expect from the updated model. This particular prototype that was caught by...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What is the 2022 Toyota Rumion?

So you say you’ve never heard of the 2022 Toyota Rumion? Where have you been? Actually, it is understandable if you haven’t. The Rumion is a small three-seat van specifically for the South African market. Yes, some countries get Toyota products exclusively. The Toyota Rumion van is a rebadged Suzuki...
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Hyundai i20 N 2021 review

Finally, the Hyundai i20 N is a supermini-sized hot hatchback fit to rival the all-conquering Ford Fiesta ST. We drive it. Remember when Michael Schumacher won five Formula One world championships in a row? In 2004 alone, he took the chequered flag in 13 of the 18 races. Even the late, great Murray Walker struggled to make that season sound exciting.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Hyundai Announced Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

It’s not often that a new vehicle comes along and is called “disruptive” in a positive way, but many car reviewers have remarked that the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is just that. This sport adventure vehicle (SAV) is the first of its kind, and the designers at Hyundai put plenty of thought and effort into its design. The carmaker recently released the price of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and its various trim offerings. Find out more below!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

40K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy