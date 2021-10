WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver was injured after they drove their car into the river in Woodstock early Thursday morning. Woodstock fire officials say it happened around 3 a.m. by the Lincoln Covered Bridge and Route 4. Crews say the car was in the river under the covered bridge when they got there. They were able to get the person out and treated them for minor injuries.

