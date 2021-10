Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Moqtada al-Sadr’s party has won the most seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections. The firebrand cleric is known for his resistance to US-led forces during the 2003 invasion. Sadr and his aides have refused to meet with American officials. He welcomed all embassies into the country on Monday “as long as they do not interfere in Iraqi affairs or the formation of a government.” His nationalist views also put him at odds with Iran. And pro-Iranian groups have questioned the legitimacy of the results. Sunday’s election was marked by a record low voter turnout of 41%. The election, set for 2022, was held early in response to anti-government protests that started in 2019.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO