Alabama city warns residents as alligators "set up shop" in populated areas after heavy rains
A coastal Alabama city is warning residents to be careful of alligators, which have been showing up in populated areas following recent heavy rains. Alligators have been reported in parking lots on the causeway that crosses Mobile Bay and along heavily traveled U.S. 98 in Daphne, CBS affiliate WKRG-TV reported, so the city posted notes on social media asking residents to be careful, particularly with pets.www.cbsnews.com
