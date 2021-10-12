CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

This vegetable may help lower depression

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFAXg_0cObCDXd00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Mushrooms have been making headlines due to their many health advantages. They can lower one’s risk of cancer and premature death.

In a new study from Penn State, researchers found that these superfoods may benefit a person’s mental health.

They used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 U.S. adults between 2005 and 2016. They found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression.

According to the researchers, mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine—an anti-inflammatory that cannot be synthesized by humans.

Having high levels of this may lower the risk of oxidative stress, protect against cell and tissue damage in the body.

Studies have shown that antioxidants help prevent several mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

The team says white button mushrooms, which are the most commonly consumed mushroom variety in the U.S., contain potassium, which is believed to lower anxiety.

In addition, certain other species of edible mushrooms, especially Hericium erinaceus, also known as Lion’s Mane, may stimulate the expression of neurotrophic factors such as nerve growth factor synthesis, which could have an impact on preventing neuropsychiatric disorders including depression.

The team concluded a strong association between mushroom consumption and lower odds of. They said, however, there was no clear additional benefit with relatively high mushroom intake.

If you care about depression, please read studies about a new treatment for depression, anxiety and findings of single dose cannabis THC may lead to depression, anxiety, and psychotic symptoms.

For more information about depression prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about this new therapy could treat depression more effectively and results showing that exposure to this stuff at night may cause depression.

The study is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. One author of the study is Djibril Ba.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Edible Mushrooms#Mental Health#Mushroom#Penn State#White Button Mushrooms
FIRST For Women

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Be Causing This Serious Vitamin Deficiency

How much coffee is too much? The FDA notes that you can get away with drinking about four or five cups, or 400 milligrams of caffeine, each day without suffering negative effects. (This is true as long as you don’t have a sensitivity to it and you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.) However, new research suggests that the more caffeine you consume, the more likely you are to suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Science
PennLive.com

Eat more ‘shrooms’ to lower your risk of depression, study finds

The health benefits of mushrooms have been making headlines. The superfood is packed full of numerous health-boosting vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In addition to lowering one’s risk of cancer and premature death, new research now reveals mushroom consumption may also benefit one’s mental health. According to the Penn State College...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Seasoning You Could Cook With If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure, According To Dietitians

High blood pressure is a common health condition which often reveals no symptoms but can lead to worsened issues over time such as heart disease and stroke. Stemming from a number of causes from lack of physical exercise to an unhealthy diet, it’s important to stay aware of this potentially dangerous condition and tailor your diet accordingly to aid in lowering your blood pressure for a longer life.
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Beets, Says Science

Beets are most commonly known for their bright red coloring and earthy flavors, but they pack more of a nutritional punch than some people may realize. In a 2019 issue of Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers argued for incorporating more beets into people's daily diet due to their affordability, accessibility, and long list of health benefits.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Fish Oil Supplements After 50

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that often coincides with major changes in your health and overall wellbeing. While eating a healthy diet, getting adequate exercise, and reducing stress are all great ways to improve your health and longevity after 50, there's yet another way to get healthier when you've hit the half-century mark: taking fish oil supplements.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy