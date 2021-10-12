CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Stock Could Be a Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates

By Matthew Frankel, CFP and Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qCNH_0cObBu5j00

With inflation running hot, many investors are justifiably worried about interest rates rising significantly in the next year or two. And while this is likely a negative catalyst for many high-growth stocks, some companies could actually benefit from rising rates. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, explains to colleague Brian Withers why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) could be a stock worth watching if you think rates are about to climb.

Matt Frankel: Berkshire Hathaway, for lack of a better term, it's been a boring stock lately, but in a good way. No big headlines. Can you guys remember the last time Warren Buffett was in the headlines? I can't. It's been a little while. He hasn't made any big stock purchases lately, big acquisitions, hasn't lost any money so it's been boring in a good way. It keeps making new all-time highs so I wanted to mention a story that won't affect Berkshire and that is rising interest rates.

Anyone who has really been following the markets over the past week or so has noticed, especially the high-growth tech stocks have been under pressure. The main reason is because those are very sensitive. Without getting really too into the mechanics, they're really sensitive to rising interest rates. The 10-year treasury yield over the past week has spiked from about 1.32% to 1.54%. That's a big move in one week for that, and that's considered the benchmark interest rate.

That's why you're seeing a lot of tech stocks really react negatively. Berkshire could actually be a beneficiary of rising interest rates. If you're looking for a way to insulate yourself, if rates continue to spike, which a lot of people think they will, because of the inflation going on, the Fed tapering, things like that. Just to name a few reasons, number one, Berkshire has over $140 billion in cash. That's not money sitting in a bank like Scrooge McDuck or something like that, that's money that's sitting in an interest-bearing account that's right now earning next to nothing. Interest rates go up that $140 billion can actually be making a better return.

Berkshire also has a lot of bank stocks, including about 12% of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Banks benefit when interest rates go up, the cost of borrowing goes up. If the average auto loan interest rate grows from four percent to six percent, banks make more money. Berkshire has very few rate-sensitive investments. I'd bet Brian Withers and Warren Buffett's portfolios are exact opposites in terms of the kind of stocks they own. I'm sure Brian's investments have been rate-sensitive over the past week or so. The tech stocks have really taken a hit, right?

Brian Withers: Absolutely.

Frankel: With the exception of maybe Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which is in Berkshire's portfolio, you're not going to find a lot of these interest rate-sensitive tech stocks. Finally, Berkshire's core insurance business makes a lot of its money from fixed income investments, which are obviously tied to rising interest rates so rising interest rates help Berkshire in a lot of different ways and it could be a nice little hedge if you have a lot of high-growth tech stocks and you're worried about interest rates going up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Renewable Energy Dividend Stock Continues Growing Fast

NextEra Energy Partners continues to grow its earnings and dividend. The company added powerful new growth sources in the third quarter. It remains on track with its industry-leading growth forecast. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has delivered supercharged dividend growth since its initial public offering in 2014. The clean energy infrastructure...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

When companies want to figure out how to best use technology, they often turn to Accenture. Adobe is the standard for creative professionals and a leader in the digital economy. Trends in manufacturing and logistics should fuel growth for Cognex in spite of short-term disruptions. These days, an investor can...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software benefits from the growing demand for interactive content. Tesla is the world's premiere electric vehicle maker, and should retain that position for years to come. Sea Limited is expanding rapidly in three lucrative business segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

A cloudy short-term outlook has created bargains in these blue chip stocks. Dividend income should protect shareholder returns. These stocks should provide stability thanks to strong cash flow. The stock market rally in 2021 hasn't been felt equally across the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). Of course, the best performers...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Growth Stocks#Cfp#Treasury#Fed
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

AstraZeneca and Merck have businesses that aren't dependent on just COVID-19 products. Although AstraZeneca isn't making a profit from its vaccine right now, that could change. Merck's COVID-19 pill could be a game changer in unvaccinated parts of the world. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

Smile Direct Club (NASDAQ:SDC) has a very high short interest -- 37% of its public float is sold short. And a lot of bears are shorting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) as well -- 21% of its float is being shorted. Shorting stocks is a dangerous game to play. Normally when you purchase stock, the money you invest grows as that stock price increases and as the price decreases you start to lose money. If the business fails completely, you can only lose your initial investment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Surprising Reason Chart Industries Stock Crashed Today

Chart Industries downgraded its 2021 outlook, but not for the reason the market thinks. Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) crashed today, having tumbled 10.7% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT after releasing third-quarter numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. But should you really be worried, given Chart Industries' record backlog and an encouraging outlook for 2022?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tristate Capital Are Surging Today

The $1.1 billion purchase price represents a 37% premium over Tristate's closing price yesterday. Shares of the branchless bank Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) had shot up more than 30% as of 11 a.m. EDT Thursday after the company announced it will be acquired by Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF). So what.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Thursday

Markets looked poised to decline slightly after a strong move upward in recent days. Earnings, however, lifted some stocks sharply higher. Crocs and Tractor Supply were among top performers Thursday morning. The stock market looked poised to give up some ground on Thursday morning, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy