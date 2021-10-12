St. Louis-based Nerdy goes public while helping students rebound from pandemic

One of the newest companies on the New York Stock Exchange is moving quickly to help students make up for lost time because of COVID-induced lockdowns and home learning. Nerdy, the operator of Varsity Tutors, is one of three St. Louis-area companies to start trading on the NYSE in the past few weeks. Core & Main, a water, wastewater and fire protection products distributor, went public in July. Agriculture technology company Benson Hill did the same in September. Nerdy also wrapped up an initial public offering last month.