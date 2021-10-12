Stories Behind State Nicknames Part II

TR Robertson — I do not know how many remember or took part in this, but there was a time when knowing the states of the United States and their capitals and knowing the nicknames of the states was a part of the curriculum of elementary school or junior high school years. I am not sure if this is still included, probably not in these changing times of education and the quick and easy access to this information on your computers and phones. At any rate, here we go again with more states, alphabetically, and the story behind their nicknames. Add these to your trivia knowledge.