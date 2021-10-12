Eugenie Specht Davis Sarro, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. Born in 1940 to Malcolm and Marjorie Specht in Tenafly, NJ. Eugenie moved to the Jersey Shore in 1958 to attend Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune. She raised her children and lived in Shark River Hills for fifty-three years before retiring to Florida in 2016. Eugenie’s faith in God guided her throughout her life. She never met a stranger, and all were touched by her faith and kindness. Knowing that God has a plan for all of us is how she lived her life.