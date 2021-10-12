CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Cheap debt was the only thing landlords had left – now we’re losing that’

By Rachel Mortimer
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandlords have warned of rising rents and a shortage of lets if mortgage rates rise as predicted later this year. Record-low interest rates has served as the last line of defence, that has masked punishing and costly tax and regulatory changes faced by landlords. However, investors now face the biggest surge in mortgage costs since the property market collapse in 2008 as central bankers rein in inflation.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

Rent debt crisis puts landlords ‘in a difficult position’

The proportion of private renters in arrears in England has more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest government figures show. The Household Resilience Study shows that in April-May 2021 7% of private renters were in arrears, up from 3% in 2019/20. This amounts to over 780,000 renters. An...
HOUSING
Forbes

Interest Rate Rise: What Could It Mean For Your Mortgage?

The prospect of a rise in interest rates, perhaps by the end of this year, is looming large. But what it’s all about, and how could it affect you? Find simple answers to the most common questions below. What are interest rates now?. The Bank of England base rate is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Mortgage#Hamptons International#Interest Rates#Tax Bill
realtybiznews.com

Homeowner’s Guide: A Few Essential Tips for Rental Property Owners in 2021

If you’ve looked around the housing market recently, especially within the last year or so, you may have noticed that property values are much higher than in recent years. As such, the price of rent has also increased, and while this is a burden for many, if you own a rental property, you’re probably not complaining.
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

Demand for Second Homes Bounces Back Following Summer Slowdown

According to a Redfin analysis of mortgage rate lock data from real estate analytics firm Optimal Blue, demand for second homes was 60% higher in September than it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The popularity of vacation homes skyrocketed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with many well-off...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Military.com

Buying a Home? Do It Right or Don't Do It

Your home should be your castle. Don't let it become your financial prison. I stole those words from some folks down the hall at USAA, but imitation is the best form of flattery, right? In any case, the phrase highlights the need for finances to be at the forefront when you embark on what can be the very emotional journey of putting a roof over your head.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Single-family rents are surging, and investors are flooding the market

Demand for single-family rental homes is showing no sign of easing up, and that is pushing rents through the roof, especially for the highest-priced properties. As a result, investors are now flooding into the market again, after falling back a bit during the first year of the Covid pandemic. Nationally,...
HOUSE RENT
rismedia.com

Year-End Outlook: A ‘Tick to Torrent’ of Foreclosures Expected in 2022

Editor’s Note: RISMedia’s Year-End Outlook series provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market’s leading indicators for economic health, and showcases expert insights on what’s to come in 2022. Despite having a banner year of feverish market activity, the real estate market could be in for a dose of reality...
MARKETS
wfncnews.com

How Long Does a Mortgage Preapproval Last?

Mortgage preapprovals more than 3 months old are generally considered out of date, but letters can last as long as 180 days. Depending on how long your search is, you may need to renew it more than once before closing on a home. Having a letter of preapproval from a...
REAL ESTATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

What to Expect In The 2022 Housing Market?

Consumers preparing to buy homes for the first time should know the ins and outs of the 2022 real estate market forecast. Analysts are making some strong predictions about the 2022 real estate market. It is crucial to know these predictions, where you trust them or not. With so many analytic real estate predictions, a few mispredictions should be expected. When all said and done, the 2022 real estate market will go one way or the other. In the meantime, you need to take advantage of the research conducted by reliable sources like Fannie Mae, John Burns Real Estate, and Freddie Mac.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy