‘Cheap debt was the only thing landlords had left – now we’re losing that’
Landlords have warned of rising rents and a shortage of lets if mortgage rates rise as predicted later this year. Record-low interest rates has served as the last line of defence, that has masked punishing and costly tax and regulatory changes faced by landlords. However, investors now face the biggest surge in mortgage costs since the property market collapse in 2008 as central bankers rein in inflation.www.telegraph.co.uk
