Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 1:52 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 13/02 AM 5.8 0.0 0.6 N/A None 13/03 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 14/03 AM 5.8 0.0 0.6 N/A None 14/04 PM 6.8 1.0 0.6 N/A None 15/04 AM 5.8 0.0 0.5 N/A None