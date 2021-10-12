CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 1:52 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 13/02 AM 5.8 0.0 0.6 N/A None 13/03 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 14/03 AM 5.8 0.0 0.6 N/A None 14/04 PM 6.8 1.0 0.6 N/A None 15/04 AM 5.8 0.0 0.5 N/A None

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Luquillo, Maunabo, Naguabo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 07:25:00 Expires: 2021-10-21 07:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo; Humacao; Luquillo; Maunabo; Naguabo; Yabucoa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR CEIBA, FAJARDO, HUMACAO, LUQUILLO, MAUNABO, NAGUABO AND YABUCOA Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 07:07:00 Expires: 2021-10-21 10:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Ponce The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Penuelas in Puerto Rico Ponce in Puerto Rico * Until 915 AM AST. * At 607 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Charleston County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Charleston, SC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: George The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for George County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which will lead to urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucedale, Evanston, Crossroads, Agricola, Vaughn, Movella, Dale, Shipman and Benndale.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Frost Advisory issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway; Worth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Atchison MO, Nodaway, Worth and Holt Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chances for frost are expected to be concentrated to valleys and other low lying areas.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Linn FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn and Iowa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Frost Advisory issued for Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1031 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which will lead to urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Theodore, Bayou La Batre, Coden, Fowl River, Kirewakra, Dixon Corner, South Orchard, Laurendine, Irvington, Saint Elmo, Delchamps, Smithport, Bayleys Corner, Belle Fontaine, Mon Louis, Faustinas, Sunny Cove and Hollingers Island.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Hall, Hamilton, Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Fillmore; Hall; Hamilton; Nuckolls; Thayer; Webster; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as around 32 degrees will likely result in frost formation across much of the area. * WHERE...Hall, Hamilton, York, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Webster, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although near-freezing temperatures are possible within the Advisory area, a hard, killing freeze of 28 degrees or colder is unlikely.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of time, this fog could become patchy.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph expected with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALASKA STATE
Freeze Warning issued for Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Nance, Howard, Merrick and Polk Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although slightly sub-freezing temperatures are expected, a hard, killing freeze of 28 degrees or colder is unlikely.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama Northwestern Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 823 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Irondale, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant, Midfield, Brighton, Indian Springs Village, Lipscomb, Bluff Park, Samford University and Riverchase Galleria. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 04:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-21 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Weston PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected in portions of southwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming this morning. Motorists can expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. This includes portions of highways 79 and 44. Remember to use your low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
WESTON COUNTY, WY

