CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SocGen to cut 3700 jobs in merger with Credit du Nord

finextra.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSociete Generale is to create a new French retail bank through a merger with its unit Credit du Nord, leading to 3700 job losses between 2023 and 2025. The merger will create a single bank with one branch network, one head office and one IT system serving nearly 10 million clients.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

HM Treasury opens consultation on BNPL regulation

On 2 February 2021, the government announced its intention to bring unregulated interest-free BNPL products into regulation given the potential risk of consumer detriment highlighted in ‘The Woolard Review A review of change and innovation in the unsecured credit market.’. This consultation sets out policy options to achieve a proportionate...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Coalition of banks launches guide for industry's transition to Net Zero

The Prince of Wales’ Financial Services Task Force (FSTF)1 launches a Net Zero Practitioner’s Guide2 to help the banking industry adopt a consistent and transparent approach to supporting clients’ transition to net zero and deliver real economy emission reduction. The FSTF Practitioner’s Guide combines the knowledge and collective experience of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Plaid launches A2A payments programme

In the wake of a failed takeover by Visa, open banking platform Plaid is making a move into account-to-account payments. The firm has put together an ecosystem of payment partners in North America and Europe - including Square, Dwolla and Currencycloud - that will integrate Plaid's connectivity technology into their processing systems for bank payments.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Al Rayan Bank chooses TruNarrative to provide digital onboarding and fraud risk management

Al Rayan Bank has procured customer onboarding and fraud prevention technology services from UK based regtech firm, TruNarrative, part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The decision is part of the Bank’s digital transformation programme and will see the TruNarrative platform integrated with Al Rayan Bank’s existing technology to facilitate delivery of their Sharia compliant banking services in the UK.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Retail Bank#Job Cuts#Credit Du Nord#Societe Generale#French#Socgen
BBC

Slough council job cuts will not deliver predicted savings

Almost 50 council workers have lost their jobs as part of a restructuring programme that will not deliver the savings bosses had predicted. Of 85 Slough Borough Council workers at risk of redundancy, 49 have lost their jobs. The others have either moved to other roles or kept their jobs.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Lloyds to cut a further 48 bank branches

Lloyds Banking Group is to close a further 48 bank branches, with a possible loss of 178 jobs. The move will slash the number of LBG branches from 1,523 to 1,475. Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, says: “Like many other businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
finextra.com

Updraft raises £72m in debt and equity

Updraft, the financial app today announces its largest investment round to date, raising £72 million in equity and debt, to fuel its expansion and help more UK consumers on a bespoke path to financial freedom. The funding round was led by NatWest, who provided Updraft’s inaugural senior debt facility, with...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

Goldman Sachs has teamed up with American Express to deploy a cloud-based payment service for large corporate clients. Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35 billion in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Identity decisioning platform Alloy moves into credit underwriting

Alloy, the recently named unicorn, has expanded its identity decisioning platform to include credit underwriting, with the intention of building comprehensive views of customers in line with their onboarding and transaction monitoring products. Ahead of taking to the stage at Money 20/20 US in Las Vegas where the news will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finextra.com

What U.K. bank CEOs can do now to close gaps in their anti-money laundering controls

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator of financial markets in the U.K., flexed its muscles in March of this year when it launched its first attempted prosecution for anti-money laundering (AML) failings against NatWest. A couple of months later, David Geale, the Director of Retail Banking and Payments Supervision for the FCA, sent a letter to CEOs of retail banks. In this letter he outlined common themes coming out of the regulator’s recent assessments of retail banks’ financial crime systems and controls. He noted that the FCA was disappointed to identify weaknesses in key areas of firms’ anti-money laundering systems and controls and detailed specific issues in governance and oversight, risk assessments, due diligence, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Wells Fargo rolls out Trovata for multi-bank cash reporting and forecasting

Trovata, a leader in automating cash reporting and forecasting through wholesale, multi-bank API data aggregation, announced today a global marketing agreement with Wells Fargo. Through this partnership, Wells Fargo will roll out Trovata as its strategic cash positioning and forecasting tool. As part of Trovata’s cash automation platform, Wells Fargo's...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

FundsDLT and UBS AM explore blockchain-based fund distribution

FundsDLT and UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) have successfully concluded a proof-of-concept pilot that aimed to explore a front-to-back blockchain-based investment fund distribution model. FundsDLT, a decentralised platform for fund transaction processing, and UBS AM were supported by experts from the i.AM Lab, a research and product development company in...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Wells Fargo invests in Volante

Wells Fargo is the latest Wall Street giant to back Volante Technologies, investing $10 million in the cloud payments and financial messaging firm. Wells Fargo Strategic Capital is topping up a $35 million August 2020 growth round for Volante that was joined by BNY Mellon, Citi Ventures, PostePay and Visa. That raise represented the company’s first outside investment after nearly two decades of organic growth and profitability.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Luminor Bank and KYC fintech Ondato partner on business accounts

Luminor Bank, the third largest bank in the Baltic region, and Ondato, the leading provider of compliance as a service, are partnering to allow companies the opening of Luminor business accounts remotely in Latvia. To meet the rising demand for digitization, Luminor business customers will now be able to open...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Oracle unveils NetSuite Banking

To help organisations improve forecasting and make more strategic cash decisions, Oracle NetSuite today announced SuiteBanking. As the first unified suite that embeds fintech into cloud ERP, SuiteBanking helps customers automate key financial processes and gain full visibility into cash flow. By bringing together automated accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, SuiteBanking makes it fast and easy to pay bills, send invoices, and get paid, all from within NetSuite.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

HSBC is working with Oracle NetSuite to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering that will enable customers to create and provide business banking services through their own platforms. The two firms will embed international payments and expense management services into NetSuite’s new SuiteBanking offering. This means that NetSuite customers will be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy