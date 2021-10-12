SocGen to cut 3700 jobs in merger with Credit du Nord

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator of financial markets in the U.K., flexed its muscles in March of this year when it launched its first attempted prosecution for anti-money laundering (AML) failings against NatWest. A couple of months later, David Geale, the Director of Retail Banking and Payments Supervision for the FCA, sent a letter to CEOs of retail banks. In this letter he outlined common themes coming out of the regulator’s recent assessments of retail banks’ financial crime systems and controls. He noted that the FCA was disappointed to identify weaknesses in key areas of firms’ anti-money laundering systems and controls and detailed specific issues in governance and oversight, risk assessments, due diligence, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting.

