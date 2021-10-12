CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Indigenous TikTokers use social media to honor their cultures

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W044A_0cObAUNA00

Many Indigenous TikTokers have become famous for celebrating their diverse cultures and traditions from around the world. Now, they're educating audiences and advocating for their people using their newfound fame.

They said it all started out as a fun and simple way to connect with their heritage, but for some TikTok creators, there's a sense of responsibility to their community that grew with each video.

"It's surreal to have millions of people see this indigenous face," Brett Mooswa of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Canada, told ABC News.

MORE: As Deb Haaland creates unit to investigate missing and murdered Native Americans, a look at why it's necessary

Mooswa, who has 775,400 followers on TikTok, showed viewers his "Indigenous" voice as a joke in his first viral TikTok, dropping his voice several octaves to "sound" the part of an Indigenous man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n28eD_0cObAUNA00
Courtesy Itztli Photography - PHOTO: Juan Maya, of Chichimeca descent, wears Native Mexican clothing in his TikTok videos to highlight his culture and family history.

As more views started to rack up for these influencers, they realized their stories had a real impact.

"It's culture sharing," Juan Maya, who has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, told ABC News. "It's also influencing younger generations and influencing older generations to teach their children about their backgrounds."

Maya, of Chichimeca descent, took his own spin on viral trends, dressing up in Native Mexican garb to highlight his culture and family history.

"I still want to give [Indigenous people] a voice and give them a platform because I know they're treated as second-class citizens back in Mexico," Maya said. "So I think it's important for us to give them that platform, even if they're not directly participating in the videos."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baM26_0cObAUNA00
Radhika Chalasani/ABC News - PHOTO: Brett Moosa, who has 775,400 followers on TikTok, poses for a portrait at Exner Lake in Saskatchewan, Canada, Oct. 6, 2021.

Indigenous people across the globe have been left behind by history, Michelle Chubb, of the Swampy Cree people, told ABC News. They face systemic discrimination at many different levels -- they are disproportionately impoverished and impacted by climate change , have less access to health care , and have a lower life expectancy than other racial groups, according to the United Nations.

Chubb began her TikTok page by showing off her jingle dress -- a gown adorned with metal accessories that ring when its wearer dances -- which symbolizes healing and strength.

MORE: As recently discovered unmarked Indigenous graves in Canada nears 1,000, activists demand justice

Due to generational trauma, and the lingering effects of colonialism and genocide on their lands and communities, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and American Psychiatric Association reports that high rates of addiction, suicide, and PTSD plague Indigenous people .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMTU7_0cObAUNA00
Emilie Richardson/ABC News - PHOTO: Michelle Chubb from Winnipeg, Canada, Oct. 6, 2021, is known on TikTok as indigenous_baddie.

"There are actually a lot of issues in the indigenous communities in Canada and the U.S.," Chubb, who has more than 450,000 followers on TikTok, said. "There needs to be a lot more work done. I think just because we're a small minority in these countries, we're expected not to be a first priority and that really hurts."

Native and Indigenous people make up 1.5% of the U.S. population , according to the U.S. Census and 6.2% of the Canadian population .

Creators say these communities, which have been historically suppressed, are being humanized among non-native populations through this informative, creative and passion-driven content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBQni_0cObAUNA00
Emilie Richardson/ABC News - PHOTO: Chelei Kahalewai known on TikTok as alohaitschelei poses at her home on O‘ahu, Hawaii.

Now, influencers said they just hope their audiences take and amplify the lessons from their videos and spread the word about native people.

"Social media is so awesome, to be able to spread our knowledge throughout the world," Chelei Kahalewai, a Native Hawaiian from Oʻahu and who has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, said.

Kahalewai quickly gained a following by teaching her audiences about local traditions, hula dancing, issues plaguing the Hawaiian community and more. "That is the way that our culture is going to thrive -- more people learning about it, more people falling in love with it, more people than educating their friends about it," Kahalewai said.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Don't forget about TikTok amid the national conversation on social media dangers.

Just a few seconds of propaganda on TikTok can make the difference between engagement and avoidance for users who would previously avoid such behavior. Two years ago, as part of a research study that analyzed the tools that white supremacy groups use to push their propaganda, I turned to TikTok, the Chinese government-owned platform wildly popular with American teenagers for such dance crazes as Renegade and “Berries and Cream.” By that point, experts already knew that TikTok also had drawn the attention of extremist organizations such as Patriot Front.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MSNBC

What social media is doing to our brains -- and our culture

After startling whistleblower testimony from a former Facebook employee raised bipartisan concerns about the effect the social media giant is having on children and teens, host Tiffany Cross and her panel say it's not just kids at risk of non-stop FOMO.Oct. 9, 2021.
KIDS
sdpb.org

South Dakota researchers use Capitol insurrection to study social media compulsion

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Two faculty members of South Dakota State University's School of Communication and Journalism are using the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to research the motives of compulsive social media use during a breaking news event.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU researchers look at social media use during the capital riot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Katy Coduto and Jenn Anderson, were going about their day when news of the capital riot broke on January 6th. As more news about what was happening was coming out, they saw more and more posts on social media. The South Dakota State University...
COLLEGES
Joplin Globe

Sandy Turner: Social media use illuminates age of user

Apparently, those of us who frequent Facebook are now considered old geezers. The new social media platform is Instagram or Snapchat. I can’t keep up with all of it, but I’m sure that’s their plan. I enjoy Facebook and being able to see everyone’s kids and grandkids, recipes, tips, tricks...
RECIPES
HeySoCal

Latinas use social media to support other Latina-owned businesses

Social media has helped to lift Latina business owners, especially during the pandemic. A 2018 study conducted by Stanford University showed that Latino-owned businesses contribute more than $700 billion in sales to the economy every year. Many local businesses are using social media to gain community support and to show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theintelligencer.com

Edwardsville uses social media to highlight local businesses

EDWARDSVILLE — In an effort to shine light and learn more about local businesses, organizations, volunteer groups and churches throughout Edwardsville, Mayor Art Risavy is seeking input from the community to Spotlight Edwardsville through a series of short videos. The city’s first Spotlight Edwardsville video features Nancy and Scott Schneider,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
KQED

How parents and educators can support healthy teen use of social media

Even before the pandemic, social media occupied a central role in the lives of teens. But now, in the era of lockdowns and social distancing, adolescents are spending even more time viewing, liking and swiping to stay connected with friends and the world. “We know that teens’ use of social...
KIDS
Shawnee News-Star

The Everyday Home: Using social media safely

It is easy to ignore cyber security, to not take proactive steps and to think “That won’t happen to me.” Many people, however, have learned – after their accounts have been breached, data compromised and, even worse, their identity stolen – it is much easier to take steps to protect yourself before something happens than deal with the consequences of simply not caring. October is National Cyber Security Awareness month and it is an excellent opportunity to review our social media activity to consider ways we can improve our security and safety.
INTERNET
Cumberland County Sentinel

Data dump: A look at the numbers behind the use of social media

Facebook has been even more unavoidable than usual in recent weeks. Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former employee of the social media company, was interviewed on “60 Minutes” and appeared before a Senate committee, accusing Facebook of putting profits over safety and backing those accusations with thousands of pages of internal research documents.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Indigenous People#Photography#Native Americans#Chichimeca#Native Mexican
hackernoon.com

Media Freedom: Using Decentralization to Win the Social Struggle

Billionaires own newspapers and TV channels in the U.S. and France. The rich decide who gets to the presidency depending on their own economic interests. In the context of social conflict, the media are a tool to control the opinions of the masses. We need a decentralized source of information, on which no algorithm would be influenced by a minority for their own interests. And that’s why we need decentralized, unowned media to be able to share political knowledge with the people.
POLITICS
cbs4local.com

Popular social media app used to solicit fentanyl to borderland teens

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s deadly, and it’s getting into the hands of your children. The growing fentanyl crisis continues, and El Paso’s DEA Division said it’s making its way into the United States in more ways than one. “I think it goes beyond concern. It goes more towards...
KIDS
Futurity

Poll: One third of kids ages 7-9 use social media

Parents in a new national poll report that half of children aged 10-12 years and a third of children ages 7-9 use their devices to engage with others on social media apps. And while most parent track their kids’ use of social media, the poll finds one in six aren’t using any parental controls for their child’s social apps, according to the new poll.
KIDS
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah School: Honoring and Celebrating Indigenous and Native People’s Contributions to World Culture

On Tuesday, Sequoyah School honored and celebrated the contributions that Indigenous and Native peoples have made to world cultures. Special guest speaker, Judith Torres, who is a member of the Arhuaco community (pueblo Iku) of the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta in northern Colombia joined the online gathering via zoom to share with the students about her community’s culture, practices, customs and beliefs and her work as leader of a women weavers collective. It was such a treat to also have a special greeting from Arhuaco ex-governor, Rogelio Mejia, who reminded the participants of the importance of taking care of the planet. Sequoyah School is grateful for having them share their time and knowledge on Indigenous Peoples Day which is everyday at Sequoyah.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Yoga Journal

How I’m Using Yoga to Protect the Earth and Honor Indigenous Voices

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Nature is constantly extolled for its healing benefits. And for good reason: Western science connects spending time in nature with improved physical and mental health. But what is sadly left out of that equation is acknowledging and honoring the original inhabitants of the land we live on and their ancestral wisdom—even as First Nations people tirelessly advocate for climate justice and land protection.
YOGA
AdWeek

5 Reasons to Use Branded Content on Social Media to Connect With Customers

In the age of discovery commerce, where the in-person, window-shopping experience now frequently happens in the digital space, branded content is like a trusted friend. Branded content connects consumers with content and products they’re bound to love, on the platforms where they spend time. Similar to how people innately trust a friend’s recommendation, people also are likely to trust what a publisher, that they find credible, tells them about a brand.
INTERNET
clickhole.com

Incredibly Depressing: This Man Uses Social Media To Connect With Others

If you’re the sensitive, empathic type, look away, because this story is such a downer you might never recover from it: This man uses social media to connect with others. Harry Renner of San Francisco, CA may seem like a regular 31-year-old man, but his life is much darker than it may seem: Every day, Harry attempts to use his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts to make genuine, person-to-person connections with friends, family, and even strangers. It would be one thing if Harry posted on Instagram to advertise for his business or promote some sort of show he was in—or even to just showcase a skill like photography or painting—but instead, the poor man simply puts up images of things like his building’s laundry room, with captions like “guess it’s laundry day again,” and then replies personally to every single comment, even if it’s just an emoji. The same goes for the other social platforms, too. Harry will send tweet after tweet about movies he’s seen to his favorite Vox critic despite never receiving a response, all the while remaining totally unaware that Twitter is supposed to be for posting strident, under-researched political opinions, cancelling coworkers or minor celebrities, or posting absurd jokes from an anonymous account with a weird, distorted profile picture.
INTERNET
ABC News

ABC News

429K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy