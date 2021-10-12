Video shows officer-involved shooting scene after traffic stop in Greensboro; suspect charged with assaulting officer with gun

Lewis Latrell Harrison

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect who was shot by police after a traffic stop has been charged.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road.

A passenger in the vehicle got out and ran, according to James. Officers chased the suspect, Lewis Latrell Harrison III, 25, who police say was armed. Police say Harrison pointed his weapon in the direction of the officers.

It is unclear if the suspect shot at officers. Officers shot Harrison and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing public officer, assault with a firearm on law enforcement officer, assault by pointing a gun and possessing stolen goods.

