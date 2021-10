ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple officers were injured in two inmate attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility last weekend, according to NYSCOPBA. On Oct. 16, officials say an inmate exited his cell and initially began walking away from staff while ignoring their orders. The inmate punched one officer in the arm, which led to other officers placing him in a body hold on the floor. The inmate broke free and struck another officer underneath the chin.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO