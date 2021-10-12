CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

By Greg Rosalsky
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.

