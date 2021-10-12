CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Are the summerlike temperatures keeping the autumn leaves green?

By Harold Mcneil, The Buffalo News, N.Y.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Oct. 12—If you think the warmer temperatures this fall are making the leaves on the trees stay green longer than usual, think again. According to Daniel Weitoish, an arborist at the Cornell Botanic Gardens in Ithaca, a lot of nuance goes into the changing of the colors, the apparent vibrancy of the color change and the eventual defoliation of the trees. More than anything, he explained, it is affected by the seasonal decrease in the hours of daylight and the longer hours of darkness.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Record Fall Warmth: An Unprecedented Autumn In New England

BOSTON (CBS) – Sunshine, 70s, and a still growing garden. Doesn’t sound like late October in New England, but here we are! It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say there’s never been an autumn like this across the region. No frost on the pumpkin, a lot of green trees heading into Halloween week, and warm coastal waters. Crisp and cool fall has been overhead circling the tarmac somewhere and failed to touch down. The records have been piling up as we await the first legitimate cold shot of the season. There hasn’t been a single cooler than average day yet in October....
BOSTON, MA
ReporterHerald.com

Wildlife Window: Skittering leaves and passing birds announce autumn’s arrival

Golden leaves skittered across the pavement as I walked. Across street and sidewalk, across driveway and patio. Their skittering, almost dancelike, filled the air with a faint whisper that stood out from yet blended in with the rustling of leaves still clinging to the trees that sprouted them months ago.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Autumn Leaves#National Weather Service#Weather Station
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Experts Predicting Above Average Snowfall, Overall Above Average Temperatures This Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect. When you think winter, many think of the salt, snow and the mess. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to climate researcher Andrew Kruczkiewicz, who says we may be looking at a winter similar to last year. “Yes, we could expect a slight chance of above average snowfall and overall, temperatures are likely to be slightly above average,” he said. “Can we tell what month will be worse?” Hsu asked. “One of the elements where we cannot be confident enough to make statements are, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Washington

Fall Colors 2021: When and Where to See Autumn Leaves in the DC Area

It is that time of the year again when vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves paint a gorgeous display in our trees. Here is when to expect to see leaves signify the transition from fall to winter. “You can thank our warm temperatures for the first half of October for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy