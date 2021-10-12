Are the summerlike temperatures keeping the autumn leaves green?
Oct. 12—If you think the warmer temperatures this fall are making the leaves on the trees stay green longer than usual, think again. According to Daniel Weitoish, an arborist at the Cornell Botanic Gardens in Ithaca, a lot of nuance goes into the changing of the colors, the apparent vibrancy of the color change and the eventual defoliation of the trees. More than anything, he explained, it is affected by the seasonal decrease in the hours of daylight and the longer hours of darkness.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0