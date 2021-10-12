CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers issue 85 citations during Operation I-70 Impact this weekend

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There was a heavier than normal police presence on I-70 this past weekend.

St. Louis County Police Department’s highway safety unit and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department traffic unit participated in operation I-70 impact.

The goal is to reduce the number of crashes on the interstate. Police issued a total of 85 citations. 49 of the 85 citations issued were for speeding. St. Louis County officers made one DWI arrest.

This operation will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

