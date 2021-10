CHICAGO (CBS) — Molly Herron is a social worker by day and a master baker at night. “Baking is absolutely a passion of mine,” she told CBS 2’s Jim Williams. While one wouldn’t know it by looking at her ease in the kitchen, or by looking at her delectable creations, but Herron says baking a good pie is far from easy. “It’s really complicated, and chemistry is really part of pie,” she said. “Easy as pie is a misnomer. Pies are hard.” That hard work pays off for her family and for a charity that feeds many others. Julie Vassilatos is founder of the South...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO