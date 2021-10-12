CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Hundreds of Boston city employees face suspension Tuesday due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2Bju_0cOb8u9t00

BOSTON — Hundreds of Boston city employees face suspension Tuesday as the city begins enforcing acting Mayor Kim Janey’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Janey announced the mandate in August requiring all 18,000 city employees to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test. City employees in Boston can get COVID-19 tests for free. As of last week, about 1,200 city workers were not in compliance and were at risk of suspension, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson says.

Boston 25 News reached out to the mayor’s office to find out how many city employees would be suspended. We are still waiting to hear back. Employees will not be paid when they are suspended. The mandate applies to all city workers, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, and more.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson told Boston 25 News there are contingency plans in place to ensure the school day is not disrupted should any school staff members be suspended Tuesday.

Thousands of state employees this Sunday, Oct. 17, face vaccination deadlines under an executive order Gov. Baker issued in August. Employees for whom vaccination is “medically contraindicated or who object to vaccination on the grounds of sincerely-held religious reasons” may be entitled to an exemption from the requirement, and those who feel they qualify must have submitted an exemption by Friday, Oct. 8, according to an online FAQ the executive branch’s human resources department published.

The policy applies to about 45,000 employees, and according to the FAQ, the requirement extends across full- and part-time workers, contract employees, interns, seasonal, intermittent, and temporary workers, and those who telework full-time. Those affected by the policy must provide proof that they have received the required two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and options are available both online and in paper form.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Resident of MA
9d ago

maybe if people lose their jobs and become unable to pay their bills or put food on the table, maybe they'll think twice about refusing to get their vaccine!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

State updates timing of pediatric vaccine distribution

BOSTON — Massachusetts is expecting an initial shipment of 360,000 doses of pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 by the first week of November and is hoping to have distribution channels ready to start delivering the shots at more than 700 locations around the state. About 515,000 children between the ages of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protesters continue push for eviction moratorium

BOSTON — Renters and housing advocates rallied outside the state capitol Thursday, urging the Legislature to restore a temporary ban on evictions that expired about a year ago. As lawmakers let the eviction moratorium expire last October, the Baker administration instituted a program that used state and federal funding to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Greece: Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers marched Thursday through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. About 500 protesters demonstrated in the center of the capital, heading past parliament toward the health ministry chanting slogans and...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Facebook's oversight board seeks details on VIPs' treatment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says the company has failed to fully disclose information on its internal system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its content rules. Facebook “has not been fully forthcoming” with the overseers about its “XCheck,” or cross-check, system the board...
INTERNET
Boston 25 News WFXT

US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650

NEW YORK — (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy