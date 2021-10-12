CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Early morning fog, then mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of showers tomorrow. Highs in the lower 70s.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

KEYT

Thursday morning forecast October 21st

Thursday is set to be the warmest of this week, reaching near seasonal norms. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to low 80s. There is a weak ridge over the region, but it is starting to be pushed by a strong upper low moving south from the Gulf of Alaska. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be weak sundowner winds on the South Coast.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WOWT

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - The chilly air hangs on into Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air lingers behind our latest cold front. Clouds and breezes prevail Wednesday evening with an isolated light shower night out of the question. We’ll cool to the low to mid 40s overnight with a few upper 30s for our western counties. Thursday starts with some lingering clouds that quixckly clear making way for more sun but another cool day. A high of 58.
OMAHA, NE
cbslocal.com

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast With Paul Heggen

Expect wet conditions in the Bay Area to continue for the next several days. Showers will be light on Thursday, with heavier rain late Thursday into Friday. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (10/20/21)
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, October 21 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been building in behind the cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday. Conditions are looking drier as a result, with a smooth commute expected this morning. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers and storms this coming weekend. It’s looking like a stalled front and an area of low pressure will spark up showers and storms Saturday, scattered about the Ozarks. A better chance of showers arrives into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but if you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! We’re also going to have to monitor the potential for stronger to severe storms on Sunday with more warmth and more instability developing. We’ll have a good bit of wind shear or that turning of the winds in the atmosphere that helps organize storms. This is something we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned. Some showers may linger into Monday with temps cooling back down into the 60s in the wake of that storm system. Temps then rebound briefly Tuesday ahead of yet another disturbance. We’re back into the 70s during Tuesday afternoon with our next chance of showers on tap for Wednesday along with much cooler conditions. Afternoon readings on Wednesday will likely be back into the lower 60s under cloudy skies.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

The humidity was much higher today! We'll stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the 70s. We will also see a few showers linger this evening. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Here's a quick forecast update. Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director of UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies, speaks prior to the Afghanistan: What Comes Next panel, October 20, 2021. Afghan-Americans and leaders at UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies faced the question of what's next. National Guard certification jumps. Updated: 12 hours ago. A C130 flying at just...
wxxv25.com

10/21 – Brantly’s “Scattered Showers Early” Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage through Thursday morning then diminish during the afternoon leaving isolated showers and storms for Thursday evening. A surface low pressure system located well to the north brings a weak trailing cold front southward, which moves through the forecast area Thursday night. Dry conditions are expected on Friday as progressively drier air flows into the area. Lows Thursday night range are expected to be from the mid 50s to lower 60s inland with mainly mid 60s elsewhere. Highs on Thursday will be around 80 to the lower 80s, then highs on Friday range from the mid to upper 70s well inland to the lower 80s elsewhere.
wxxv25.com

10/21 – Rob’s “Warm & Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast

The upper level pattern shows a trough racing eastward through the upper Mississippi Valley towards the Great Lakes. It will be too shallow to bring the associated cold front through the region but a weak front looks to reach the area later today. There’s sufficient moisture in place with enough instability to support showers and a few thunderstorms, but limited heavy rain potential. A secondary reinforcement of that trough will try to extend southward on Friday. As the front pushes south, models hint that lower dew-points will sag in from the northeast late in the day.
