If you think deliveries of consumer products out of China are bad now, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Five big developments – some short-term and others more of a longer nature – are making the process of importing goods out of China worse and will continue for the foreseeable future. And while the increased national attention trying to remedy this situation, including the Biden administration steps to have ports operate for longer hours, will help somewhat, they do not address these China-specific issues that threaten to create even more problems. And the timing could not be worse as the American economy heads into the critical holiday shopping season when demand is at its highest.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO