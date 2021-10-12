Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Western Crook WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Wednesday. * WHERE...Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially on Wednesday morning.