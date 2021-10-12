Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Butte County and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snowfall is expected to be west of Highway 85, closer to the Montana border.