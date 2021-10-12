Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog will occur this morning, mostly in and near river valley locations and other bodies of water. Visibilities will be reduced below one quarter mile at times. Motorists this morning should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down, maintain a safe distance between other vehicles and allow extra time to reach your destination. The visibility is expected to improve in most areas by around 9 am this morning.