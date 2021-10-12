Winter Weather Advisory issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches with the highest amounts toward the north side of Weston county. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Wednesday. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be hazardous, especially on Wednesday morning.