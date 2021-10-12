October storm brings strong winds, showers to Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ week started on a windy note Monday, as temperatures dropped and Mount Charleston saw significant snowfall for the first time this fall. Wind gusts reached 60 miles per hour, meteorologist Todd Lericos said. Power outages are possible and the weather service warned drivers to watch out for fallen trees and power lines. A high-wind warning was in effect in the Las Vegas Valley and Mount Charleston through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.