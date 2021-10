WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is a Weather Alert Day as severe storms are possible across Kansas. Storms look to fire late in the day and last through the evening into early Wednesday. Ahead of the thunderstorms will be gusty winds. Winds this morning will be 5-10 mph but increase to 20-30 mph out of the S/SE by the afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph are not out the question.