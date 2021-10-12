CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Far-right Covid conspiracy theories fuelling antisemitism, warn UK experts

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rq4AM_0cOb4abl00
A picture of a supporter of the British Union of Fascists carrying a union flag with a swastika in London in the 1930s, which will feature in the exhibition.

A surge in Covid-19 conspiracy theories risks boosting antisemitism, hate crime campaigners have warned after the opening of an exhibition shedding light on interwar British fascism and its parallels today.

The Wiener Holocaust Library in London is staging the exhibition – focusing on the motivations and propaganda of British fascists and their European peers in the 1920s and 30s – out of concern about the recent growth of far-right ideas and populism in the UK and abroad.

Rare photographs including one of a woman on the streets of London wielding a union flag with a swastika at its heart are featured in the exhibition.

“We want – want quite consciously – to get people thinking about the parallels between the past and the present, as well as the differences,” said Dr Barbara Warnock, co-curator of the exhibition.

She said a copy of Action, the newspaper of Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists (BUF), carrying the headline The Return of Manhood, had similarities to the misogyny increasingly weaponised by the far right today. The newspaper’s front page also carries the Britain First motto – a fascist slogan that is also the name of a far-right group that last month had its application to register as political party approved by the Electoral Commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQpng_0cOb4abl00
‘Mosley Speaks’ poster advertising a British Union of Fascists rally in 1934. Photograph: Wiener Holocaust Library Collections.

Parallels can also be drawn between antisemitic conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and the development of vaccines, and pamphlets blaming “Jewish financiers” for the first world war or suggesting they would gain from the second world war.

David Rich, the director of policy at the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity providing security for the Jewish community, said the pandemic had resulted in people with antisemitic views taking central roles in the campaign against Covid vaccines and public health measures.

“We’ve increasingly been seeing people not really attached to one particular ideology but who are part of this amorphous mass fuelled by conspiracy theories. An entry point to that has come with the pandemic and the anti-vaccination movement where the language is not explicitly anti-Jewish. It means that a lot of people are at risk of getting sucked in,” said Rich, who will be among speakers at events taking place as part of the exhibition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmJAM_0cOb4abl00
Thousand attend a Blackshirts rally to hear Oswald Mosley speak at Olympia Stadium, London, in June 1934. Photograph: Mary Evans

Others will include Joe Mulhall, the head of research at Hope not Hate , who said the anti-racism group was concerned that individuals had become radicalised inside organisations that were now getting smaller but more extreme as the pandemic waned and would become more fixated on antisemitic beliefs.

“There is an unbroken lineage within the British far right which goes all the way back to the 20s and 30s, which is explored in this exhibition. In some ways those prejudices and hatreds have remained unchanged, but what has evolved is the way they’re distributed, and that’s the internet,” he said.

“Electorally, the far right has collapsed since 2010 and there’s now a very splintered scene all over the country, but a lot of their politics has become normalised and part of the mainstream.”

The exhibition, This Fascist Life: Radical Right Movements in Interwar Europe, draws on items from the library’s own archives and the Searchlight Archives at the University of Northampton.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Post

Meet the doctors' group spreading covid conspiracy theories in plain sight on Facebook

Happy Wednesday! We have some ideas for Facebook’s potential new name, but would love to hear yours (plus any news tips): cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Senators are shifting the spotlight to how TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat affect kids, but there's more trouble for Facebook elsewhere. First up:. Meet the doctors' group spreading...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Uk#Covid#European#British Union Of Fascists#Britain First Motto#The Electoral Commission#Jewish
Birmingham Star

UK made "serious early error" in tackling COVID-19 pandemic: expert

LONDON, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain had made a "serious error" at the early stage of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic which hammered and devastated the world, a British expert said in a recent interview with Xinhua. Anthony Glees, a professor of international politics from the University of Buckingham made the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Widespread’ antisemitism on TikTok and Instagram fuelling ‘new generation’ of hate

Young people are exposed to “rife” antisemitic content on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, according to a report which warned “a new generation” were being introduced to racist ideas they would not have encountered offline.The campaign group Hope Not Hate said it found that the use of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories increased dramatically online during the pandemic, including on Reddit.Researchers said there were “millions” of hashtag results linked to harmful material including on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.The authors of the report said three antisemitic hashtags were viewed more than 25 million times on TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Close hate crime loophole that allows social media bosses to escape the law, Keir Starmer demands

Social media bosses will escape prosecution for failing to stamp out online hate because of a dangerous loophole in proposed laws, Sir Keir Starmer has told Boris Johnson.At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader attacked the weakness in the Online Safety Bill – itself delayed for three years – saying it allowed one site to “cheerlead for terrorists”.Mr Johnson appeared to concede the loophole should be closed and agreed to finally bring forward the legislation before Christmas, in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess.Amid widespread criticism that the government has dragged its heels, Sir Keir urged...
U.K.
The Independent

Not even possibly cancelling Christmas can change minds on Brexit – the nation is as bitterly divided as ever

Contemplating a Christmas this year without turkey, toys or a tree, I wondered to myself what it might take for people to decide that Brexit was maybe not as great as it was cracked up to be, and start thinking about whether being in the European Union might not be so bad, after all. Maybe this is the start of a backlash. Soon the opposition parties will start to mumble about a closer relationship with our closest friends, neighbours and economic partners, with whom we have so much in common. Then there’d be a few brave souls making the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers serve ‘legal documents’ citing ‘Nuremberg Code’ to NHS hospital staff

Anti-vaxx protesters have filmed themselves handing bogus legal papers to staff at an Essex hospital, accusing them of “crimes against humanity” for their work tackling Covid-19. The footage shows a group of around half a dozen people at Colchester Hospital brandishing a brown envelope with “all of the evidence to prove the coronavirus is an absolute ‘plandemic’”. The term plandemic refers to a conspiracy theory that blames the Covid outbreak on the World Health Organisation, pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates. The man, surrounded by several others who were filming the interaction on their phones, then claims Covid is “a...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy