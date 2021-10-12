El Salvador vs. Mexico: Concacaf World Cup qualifiers live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Mexico's 3-0 win over Honduras has put them back on top of the Concacaf World Cup qualification table after the USMNT went down 1-0 to Panama and Canada were held by Jamaica. Tata Martino's men are now the only unbeaten team along with the Canadians and they have a three-point lead on the field heading into this one. You can catch this match as well as many other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches exclusively on Paramount+.