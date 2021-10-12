CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8lOP_0cOb4UGH00

All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Matt Amodio's new chapter in history-making 'Jeopardy!′ run

NEW YORK — *This story contains a spoiler about Monday's “Jeopardy!” episode.*. All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done just that, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Matt Amodio's Jeopardy winning streak ends as second longest in show's history

All historic runs must come to an end. And that's what happened Monday on Jeopardy, with reigning champ Matt Amodio finally being taken down after a 38-game winning streak. The loss to actor Jonathan Fisher, who barely beat out runner-up Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, leaves Amodio second on the all-time consecutive wins list, behind Ken Jennings' 74. He also finishes with $1,518,601 in cash winnings, which puts him third in non-tournament money, about $1 million short of both James Holzhauser ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).
TV & VIDEOS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1K+
Followers
942
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy