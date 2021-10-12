Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

All historic runs must come to an end. And that's what happened Monday on Jeopardy, with reigning champ Matt Amodio finally being taken down after a 38-game winning streak. The loss to actor Jonathan Fisher, who barely beat out runner-up Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, leaves Amodio second on the all-time consecutive wins list, behind Ken Jennings' 74. He also finishes with $1,518,601 in cash winnings, which puts him third in non-tournament money, about $1 million short of both James Holzhauser ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO