MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is speaking out about the suspension of the man who succeeded him: Art Acevedo. Colina, who retired after three years as police chief, spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench by Zoom from Mexico, where Colina is on vacation. He said he was surprised that this would happen after Acevedo’s tenure of just 23 weeks. Colina said, “This has been such a short period of time and I know early on everyone was optimistic that things would work out. I think everyone was rooting for the chief because when things are good for the chief that...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO