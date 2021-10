This Monday I was so busy I barely had time to stop for a drink of water so I’ll preface this by saying I haven’t had the time to check out the premiere of new KBS Mon-Tues romance sageuk The King’s Affection (Yeonmo). This one crept up on me, I was following all the promos and previews closely but totally slipped that it was premiering today. Feels like October just started but it’s eleven days in already. The first episode got an okay 6.2% ratings but the narrative was solely on the childhood portion, the boy-girl twin royal children and of course the obligatory meet cute between the OTP. I think the drama will need the adults to show up to really gauge the general ratings range but it is competing with the second half of SBS romance fantasy sageuk Lovers of the Red Sky so those two may end up cannibalizing the general youth romance sageuk audience.

