Crypto Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M from Wells Fargo, Softbank

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago
Elliptic said that it will use these funds for scalability, research, and platform development. It plans to increase its US team by 50% and make global expansion. On Monday, October 11, crypto analytics firm Elliptic secured major funding and announced $60 million fundraising through the Series C. Cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm Evolution Equity Partners led the funding round. The recent funding also comes through the participation of some of the biggest financial giants.

ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

