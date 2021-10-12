Crypto Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M from Wells Fargo, Softbank
Elliptic said that it will use these funds for scalability, research, and platform development. It plans to increase its US team by 50% and make global expansion. On Monday, October 11, crypto analytics firm Elliptic secured major funding and announced $60 million fundraising through the Series C. Cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm Evolution Equity Partners led the funding round. The recent funding also comes through the participation of some of the biggest financial giants.www.coinspeaker.com
