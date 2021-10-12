Crypto Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M from Wells Fargo, Softbank

Multicoin Capital is interested in exploring and tapping from the potential opportunities of the Decentralized Finance industry. Leading investment firm Multicoin Capital which is focused on making investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies-related companies, is aiming to raise $250 million for its third crypto-focused venture fund. This is coming on the back of the last crypto fund (second crypto venture fund) of the investment firm which was held in the last six months and was able to raise $100 million. According to available information, the said $250 million fund is expected to be raised completely by Austin Texas-based company towards the end of 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO