Electric Mercedes Models Will Eventually Get Names We Know And Love
CarBuzz recently drove the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, the first EQ-branded model to arrive in the United States and the flagship of the electrified lineup. While at the drive event, Mercedes provided more details on the EQS, explaining the company's mission moving forward. Daimler AG is no more, replaced by a new parent company called Mercedes-Benz Group AG. This new group will encompass four brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ. Mercedes plans to have a pure electric vehicle in every segment by 2022 before becoming an all-electric brand (in markets that allow) by 2030.carbuzz.com
