America has close to fifty automaking brands that have come and gone since the invention of the car. The UK has gained and lost just about sixty automakers, Italy has seen around 12 brands come and go, Germany approximately 20 brands, and France close to 26. Those numbers underscore how tough it is to build and then maintain an automotive brand over time, but the stories of former household names like Pontiac, DeLorean, Saab, or MG go over the point like a neon pink highlighter pen. Some brands have had a rougher time than others staying relevant and making the sales they need to stay afloat or grow, but many of the automotive brands with a decent history have had a single car they needed to save them from being consigned to the lists of also-rans. These are some of those heroes.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO