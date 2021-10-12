CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

John Legend, Mike DeWine among inductees into Dayton Area Walk of Fame

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oLBY_0cOb38vJ00

DAYTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and John Legend were among 5 people inducted into the Dayton Area Walk of Fame Tuesday.

Ronald Stephens, John Legends’ father, spoke with News Center 7 just before he accepted his sons induction award.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have this opportunity, John has been very gracious in sharing his gift and talent,” Stephens said.

The awards, delayed a year because of COVID, were handed out Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony emceed by News Center 7 anchor James Brown.

Legend himself sent a video greeting to the audience, thanking his parents, extended family, school teachers and artistic directors.

The other inductees included:

  • Hallie Quinn Brown, a civil right and wines frights leader in the late 1800s who taught at Wilberforce university.
  • Willis Charch, a chemist at the DuPont company that invented cellophane wrap for safe food storage.
  • William Pitsenbarger, a Vietnam war medic in the air force, who was Killed in action while weaving lives and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

In a surprise moment today for News Center 7′s James Brown, he was honored for his decade of service to the Dayton Walk of Fame.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Wilberforce, OH
City
Dupont, OH
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hallie Quinn Brown
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
James Brown
Person
John Legend
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy