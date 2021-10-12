John Legend, Mike DeWine among inductees into Dayton Area Walk of Fame

DAYTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and John Legend were among 5 people inducted into the Dayton Area Walk of Fame Tuesday.

Ronald Stephens, John Legends’ father, spoke with News Center 7 just before he accepted his sons induction award.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have this opportunity, John has been very gracious in sharing his gift and talent,” Stephens said.

The awards, delayed a year because of COVID, were handed out Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony emceed by News Center 7 anchor James Brown.

Legend himself sent a video greeting to the audience, thanking his parents, extended family, school teachers and artistic directors.

The other inductees included:

Hallie Quinn Brown, a civil right and wines frights leader in the late 1800s who taught at Wilberforce university.

Willis Charch, a chemist at the DuPont company that invented cellophane wrap for safe food storage.

William Pitsenbarger, a Vietnam war medic in the air force, who was Killed in action while weaving lives and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

In a surprise moment today for News Center 7′s James Brown, he was honored for his decade of service to the Dayton Walk of Fame.

