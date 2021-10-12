CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vroom to acquire auto lender United Auto Credit for $300 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vroom Inc (VRM.O) said on Tuesday it would buy automotive lender United Auto Credit Corp for $300 million in cash, as the online used car retailer seeks to offer financing options for its shoppers.

Vroom also said United Auto will retain its brand name and the deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022.

