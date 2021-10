WPXI Creighton Iron City Brewery A new brewery in Creighton will make Iron City Beer. (TribLIVE.com)

CREIGHTON, Pa. — A new brewery in Creighton will make Iron City Beer.

Our partners at TribLIVE.com got a tour of the former Pittsburgh Glass Works site now owned by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

The company is expected to open the plant next year.

It will also include a restaurant, marina and museum, with room to expand.

