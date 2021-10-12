CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday/Monday Sports Roundup: Marquette Wins 22nd Match, Edwardsville's Boys Soccer Team Falls

By Dan Brannan
Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, OKAWVILLE 25-19-14: Marquette rallied from a one-set deficit to come from behind and defeat Okawville in three sets at Marquette Family Arena. Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had five points and an assist, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills and an assist, Torrie Fox came up with four kills, Allison Geiger had two kills, Kylie Murray had eight kills, a block and an assist, Ryan O'Leary came up with seven points, two aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up three points and an ace, Abby Williams had two points, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had 13 points, two aces, four kills and 13 assists against the Rockets.

riverbender.com

Tuesday Sports Roundup: Edwardsville Posts Another Volleyball Win, Alton Girls Capture 10th Volleyball Victory, CM Soccer Boys Capture 14th Win

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 12-13: Edwardsville led from start to finish in taking a two-set sweep of Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Kaitlyn Conway had six points and two assists for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had six points and five kills, Claire Dunavin had four kills, Emma Garner had three points, an ace and 12 kills, Lexie Griffin had nine points and 24 assists, Sydney Harris had three kills and a block, Kloi Karban had three kills and a block, Gabby Saye had 12 kills and an assist and Maddie Vieth had 10 points, an ace and 12 assists.

