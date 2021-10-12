Georgia couple charged after girl they were babysitting dies

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – A husband and wife were arrested early Monday in north Georgia and charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl they were babysitting. News outlets reported that 31-year-old Juan Martinez and 32-year-old Nancy Martinez were being held without bond at the Hall County jail on murder and first-degree cruelty to children charges. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on the charges.