Colts general manager Chris Ballard sent a text to Charles Tillman during Darius Leonard's rookie season. "We have the linebacker version of you playing," Ballard wrote. This wasn't some flippant remark made to, arguably, the GOAT of forced fumbles — the guy who has a move, the Peanut Punch, named after him. Ballard evaluated Tillman as an area scout for the Chicago Bears in the early 2000s and "literally jumped on the table for him," former Bears director of college scouting Greg Gabriel once said in a radio interview.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO