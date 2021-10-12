Disco Elysium has a big discount now, and hits Xbox and Switch today

I have played many games, but I’ve never played anything quite like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut. Often an RPG will see you take a fresh-faced adventurer into a hero, or develop your stats so you become a supreme combatant. Here instead you’re molding the living embodiment of stale vomit into a passabe human being, who is still pretty terrible. You don’t need to like this individual – he certainly doesn’t, in my experiences – but you do need to live with him. Thankfully, he manages to be the perfect seatmate for this police procedural/DSM5 study.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO