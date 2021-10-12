Disco Elysium has a big discount now, and hits Xbox and Switch today
Strange and wonderful detective RPG Disco Elysium launches on Xbox and Nintendo Switch today, which is good for them. That's good for you too, person who wants to talk about Disco Elysium all the time but finds pub conversations waylaid by platform unavailability. And hey, it's good for PC peeps who haven't yet bought the game either, because it has a tidy 45% discount on Steam for the next week. Win-win-win.www.rockpapershotgun.com
