‘Teacher of the Year’ could be fired over vax mandate

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...

